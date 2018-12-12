Jim Ross Says He Doesn’t Feel WWE is Committed to Seth Rollins a Top Guy

During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via Wrestlezone) Jim Ross spoke on several topics, including WWE not committing to Seth Rollins as a top guy…

On WWE not committing to making Seth Rollins the next top babyface: “Seth Rollins is a GREAT wrestler and when the company makes a firm commitment to get behind him at every turn of the road so that they got their next Cena on site, then we’ll see Seth continue to go up the ladder and finally reside in that promise land of legitimate WrestleMania level year-in year-out main eventers. That’s a whole team effort as I said earlier. I don’t feel the commitment that Rollins is our next guy. Are they just waiting for Roman Reigns to come back after he’s kicked leukemia’s ass? Are they just waiting for Braun Strowman to get back into the picture? I think the thing to do is give the guy the chance to be the guy. And if he can be beaten out of that spot because of ability and performance, so be it. Not just a ‘this guy looks a little more impressive in an 8×10 type thing.’”

Has He Signed a new Deal With AXS TV: “I have not, as far as I’m concerned, broadcast my last match on AXS TV. I’m unable to get back on their air until past the end of March, but I am optimistic that I will somewhere along the way in 2019 rejoin the team in some capacity. So just throw that in there, just saying.”

On John Cena’s work ethic: “I’m so proud of him. I don’t think I’ve ever signed anybody or team ever signed anybody that was relentless with their work ethic with the work ethic as John Cena. And as the years went on, that work ethic was unrelenting. It never slowed down. He’s as dedicated now as the things he’s involved in as he could be, physically or mentally could be. I believe that.”