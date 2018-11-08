Jim Ross Says Impact’s Timeslot Isn’t Doing Them Any Favors

– Jim Ross discussed Impact’s new timeslot, the Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch match at Survivor Series and more in his latest podcast episode. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at Survivor Series: “I had a good idea for that thing. I figure that Rousey’s gonna go over. And I don’t have a problem with that. One loss, then again depending on how the process evolves, you ain’t gonna hurt Becky Lynch. I’m sorry (ruin your image), it’s not. She’s that over and she has a lot of momentum and so a bump in the road, depending again on how it’s executed is not going to kill her. I like Rousey going for the armbar and Becky refusing to give up and passing out. Or the referee stops it. She doesn’t have to be totally unconscious, but where as she can’t defend herself or make a decision whether or not she can continue or not. If its executed and explained, it’s a hell of a finish. Makes her tougher than a $2 steak and it gets Rousey’s armbar even more over. And you got your big investment, your big ticket player getting her hand raised. That’s just my take on it, but what do I know?”

On Impact’s new timeslot on Pop TV: “Doin’ them no favors. Its hammering nails in coffins as far as TV vernacular is concerned. Last week the viewership was hovering around 100,000. You can’t sell goods out of an empty wagon, kids and the wagon’s damn near empty and that’s a shame because they got good creative people, they got a good talent roster, they got a lousy, they meaning IMPACT (pronoun, boy) – that won’t work. You’re perpetuating the inevitable and that’s not a good ending.”