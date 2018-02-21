Jim Ross Says Jeremy Borash Is ‘Another Great Hire’ For WWE, Talks WrestleMania Weekend Shows

– Jim Ross spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview discussing his WrestleMania weekend shows, Jeremy Borash being hired by WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On his Family Bar-B-Q All Purpose Seasoning: “When I first started using, it was basically on protein, on the grill. Then, I was in a hurry one day and I couldn’t find my salt and that stuff for stove top things, like vegetables and things of that nature. So, I used it, and it’s just wonderful. It’s really an all-purpose seasoning. It’s great as a rub and it’s great on your vegetables.”

On if there will be any guests for his WrestleMania weekend shows: “I haven’t decided. With only 100 people there I’m thinking it’s just me and them. Might have an MC. Jeremy Borash has been working with me as an MC, but you know JB’s been out with WWE and I don’t know what that allows him to do or not to do and if he’s able to do it, and I wouldn’t know why he wouldn’t be.”

On Jeremy Borash being hired by WWE: “It’s another great hire. I can’t tell you when WWE has made a cooler hire in any area quite frankly. He’s a great get. He can do a lot of things. He doesn’t even have to be on camera for example. His value, his worth in character creation and development, the production side, and he’s got great product knowledge. He’s has an insane work ethic; which I really admire. They hit the gold mine with him. I think he’s gonna be focusing on NXT stuff, so that is a great slot for him in my opinion.”

On calling NJPW’s Strong Style Evolved live with Josh Barnett next month for AXS TV: “I’m always honored to do work for AXS TV. They’ve been a great partner of mine for going into the third year working with Josh. I can see much of the New Japan product evolving. I enjoy it, and they tell good stories. They have some great talents in that company that I really enjoy watching. I enjoy the product, but I’m really going to enjoy doing it live.”