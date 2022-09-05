Jim Ross Says ‘Logical Things’ Need to Be Addressed In AEW All Out Main Event

Count Jim Ross among those who didn’t quite understand the AEW World Title unification match on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk in just three minutes in a match that saw Punk appear to reinjure his foot on the August 24th episode of Dynamite. Punk is getting a rematch tonight at All Out and during a fundraiser for Steve “Mongo” McMichael, JR spoke about the main event of tonight’s show.

“Well, I think it’s going to be very unpredictable because I don’t know how you book this card,” Ross said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know how you have a match on Wednesday and your champion gets his a– whipped like a government mule and then you expect to return it Sunday. Why do I need a return? You just got your ass whipped. So there’s logical things we have to address, quite frankly. I think it’s going to be a very challenging show for Tony Khan to book but it’s loaded.”

