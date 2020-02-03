wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross & Scorpio Sky Super Bowl Tweet, GTA UUDD, Rhea Ripley-Toni Storm Video

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan

– AEW talent Jim Ross and Scorpio Sky were in the house for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

– WWE released a new video package highlighting the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm.

– Xavier Woods plays Grand Theft Auto in a new UpUpDownDown series.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Scorpio Sky, UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading