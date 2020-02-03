wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Ross & Scorpio Sky Super Bowl Tweet, GTA UUDD, Rhea Ripley-Toni Storm Video
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW talent Jim Ross and Scorpio Sky were in the house for Sunday’s Super Bowl.
SuperBowl LIVia Benson!
It’s not every day you have a legend sitting right in front of you. Big mark out moment. Dun dun!#lawandordersvu #oliviabenson #superbowlliv #sbliv #superbowl54 #miami pic.twitter.com/YzS8Lbvlvf
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) February 3, 2020
Made it!
@SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hrl1K4pm8r
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 2, 2020
– WWE released a new video package highlighting the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm.
– Xavier Woods plays Grand Theft Auto in a new UpUpDownDown series.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Weighs In On Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai Street Fight: “It’ll Be Explosive”
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds