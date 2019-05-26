Jim Ross Says Scripted Promos Are Ridiculous: ‘It’s Embarrassing That’s What the Business Has Come To’

– Jim Ross is happy that AEW won’t be doing scripted promos, as he considers them “ridiculous.” JR spoke with The New York Post ahead of Double or Nothing and talked about what he sees places AEW can present itself differently than WWE. A couple of highlights are below:

On WWE’s commentary team focusing on story over the match they’re calling: “They’re not looking for play-by-play people, they’re looking for people who can narrate and give backstory. And it’s very annoying for a wrestling fan. And maybe, someday, everybody will get there. If you’re talking about something totally different than what I’m seeing there is invariably a disconnect.”

On AEW not having scripted promos: “We’re going to give you [the wrestlers] your most sellable points, utilize those and work them into your promo. And here’s your time, you get two minutes or a minute and a half. I just don’t see anybody going in the ring and doing a 10 or 12 minute scripted promo. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to me that that’s what the business has come to.”