Jim Ross Set to Appear on Impact’s ‘This Is Rebellion’ Special
April 18, 2021
Jim Ross is set to appear on Impact Wrestling’s special previewing next weekend’s Impact Rebellion. Imact released the following promo for the special preview of the PPV, which airs Tuesday at 9 PM ET/PT on AXS TV.
The promo features Ross discussing the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega title vs. title match along with promos by both men and footage from their feud:
IMPACT Wrestling presents a special look at @KennyOmegamanX vs. @GottaGetSwann on the road to #IMPACTRebellion on This is Rebellion TUESDAY at 9/8c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/XYl3kZ4KWU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 18, 2021
