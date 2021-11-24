wrestling / News

Jim Ross Shares Photo of Back After Getting Skin Cancer Removed

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Ross - Under the Black Hat, 411 Exclusive Interview

In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross shared the aftermath of his recent surgery to get skin cancer removed from his back. While sharing the photo of his future scar, Ross also hyped tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “GAME DAY IN CHICAGO FOR @AEWonTNT 9/8 CT This card is loaded! The arena is SOLD OUT! Hope you join us!

