Jim Ross Shares Photo of Back After Getting Skin Cancer Removed
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross shared the aftermath of his recent surgery to get skin cancer removed from his back. While sharing the photo of his future scar, Ross also hyped tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “GAME DAY IN CHICAGO FOR @AEWonTNT 9/8 CT This card is loaded! The arena is SOLD OUT! Hope you join us!”
GAME DAY IN CHICAGO FOR @AEWonTNT 9/8 CT
This card is loaded! The arena is SOLD OUT!
Hope you join us! @AEW pic.twitter.com/qT5TNWbyl3
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 24, 2021
