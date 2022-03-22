Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart At WWE WrestleMania XII, What He Thought Of Iron Man Match Concept

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed what he thought of the Iron Man Match concept for Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania XII, his reaction to the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on what he thought of the Iron Man Match concept for Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania XII: “At first, it did. But I got to having second thoughts on would the audience stay engaged, especially the live audience. It’s up to them to make noise. That’s one of the great things about watching Dynamite and Rampage – the crowd reaction is infectious, which is fun as hell to watch. It’s great, and we’ve been having a lot of those here lately. So, you wonder, when does the audience peter out? Thirty minutes in, forty minutes in? The guys build their match and have a crescendo toward the 60-minute mark, and they did. The guys worked a hell of a match. I thought the audience went a little light a couple of times out of fatigue and short attention span. That’s what I was worried about – the audience in the building because the audience in the building is gonna resonate to what the audience at home should be feeling as well. They should be excited, and they shouldn’t be sitting on their ass. I was a little worried about, but I wasn’t worried about the two talents doing their thing. I was worried about, can the audience hold up?”

On his reaction to the match: “I enjoyed the wrestling match. I wasn’t looking in the crowd to see who was leaving. Some people look for negativity. But I enjoyed the match. I said from the beginning that it was gonna be daunting to keep that crowd and the arena engaged because they just weren’t used to sitting there that long at the end of the night. Think about what time they left home, parking, and they’ve got a lot of time already invested by the time that main event comes. So, I enjoyed the match.”

