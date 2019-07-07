wrestling / News
Jim Ross to Do Sit-Down Interview With Shawn Spears About Cody Attack
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Jim Ross will be doing a sit-down interview with Shawn Spears discussing Spears’ attack on Cody at AEW Fyter Fest. As you can see below, AEW announced that the interview will be part of the first episode of their Road to All Out series. There’s no word yet on when that episode will debut, though it seems likely for next week after Fight For the Fallen this coming weekend.
All Out takes place on August 31st in Chicago.
#BreakingNews Jim Ross has agreed to sit down with Shawn Spears, so he can explain his actions at #FyterFest on the first episode of The Road to #AllOut pic.twitter.com/fvwh82U78V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 7, 2019
