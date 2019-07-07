Jim Ross to Do Sit-Down Interview With Shawn Spears About Cody Attack

– Jim Ross will be doing a sit-down interview with Shawn Spears discussing Spears’ attack on Cody at AEW Fyter Fest. As you can see below, AEW announced that the interview will be part of the first episode of their Road to All Out series. There’s no word yet on when that episode will debut, though it seems likely for next week after Fight For the Fallen this coming weekend.

All Out takes place on August 31st in Chicago.