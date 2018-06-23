Jim Ross Offers Advice to Big Cass After Getting Fired

– On the latest edition of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke on WWE firing Big Cass. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

His thoughts on Cass getting cut: “I saw where Big Cass got released. I don’t know what it was, I have no idea and it’s none of my business. Hey look, I have had three sabbaticals from that company. Did I like it? Nope. Did it ruin my life and my career? Hell no.”

Jim Ross on what Cass has to do: “So all he’s gotta do is figure out how I can get better how I can cure the perceived ills that I may or may not have. Your world’s not over. Don’t say anything stupid, don’t do anything stupid just get better. You’re too damn young with too much of an upside to not be able to resurrect yourself without question. Let’s keep an eye on how Big Cass progresses.”