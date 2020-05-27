Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the latter’s show, Jim Ross discussed the relationship between him and Vince McMahon. Ross noted that despite their philosophical differences on wrestling and various issues that have come up at times over the years, they’re still in a decent spot and said that he appreciates what McMahon has done for him through the years, even if they talk less now because he’s in WWE’s rival in AEW.

Ross also noted that all the creative storyline stuff that JR was put through like the infamous “Kiss My Ass Club” and “Dr. Heiney” segments is stuff that, while he didn’t like, he recognizes that he has to get past because he “got paid real well” for it and it helped him provide for his family. Highlights and the full video are below:

On the state of his relationship with Vince: “I think it’s okay. You know, we don’t talk as much obviously as we used to. I remember his birthday, I remember the holidays. He remembers my birthday. Things like that, I’ll get a text or he will get a text. I congratulated him on WrestleMania for what they did, that Undertaker/AJ Styles match I thought really, really good. And it was a production masterpiece. So I congratulated him on that. But you know, it’s a competitive world.”

On not having any bitterness toward Vince: “We had great times together, or some real tough times. And this Owen Hart thing that aired last night was one of them, certainly. But my relationship with him — I’ve gotta get past my ego, Ariel, on the creatives. Did I like kissing his ass on the skit? No. Did I like Dr. Heiney? No. But I got paid real well for all that stuff, and it helped me provide a good lifestyle for my family and my kids. I put two wives and now two granddaughters through college. And I could do it. I helped improve their life because Vince helped improve mine. So I’m not bitter at him at all.”

