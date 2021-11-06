Jim Ross On Steve Austin & Brian Pillman Gun Angle In WWE, Controversy Surrounding the Angle

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Steve Austin and Brian Pillman gun angle on Raw in 1996, the controversy and fallout surrounding the angle, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on the Steve Austin and Brian Pillman gun angle on Raw in 1996: “I never was high on this angle. I just thought it was unrealistic. If Austin had gone to Brian’s house and Brian didn’t have a gun, I probably would’ve had a different feel for this. The gun took me out of any sense of reality-based. You’ve got cameras there, you’ve got Kevin Kelly out there, you’ve got Brian’s wife there, the technical people, and a guy waving a gun. It just didn’t make sense to me, but I wasn’t in a position at that time to voice my displeasure to any degree. That’s what Vince wanted to do, so that’s what we did. I know Vince liked stuff like that. To me, this show was the first major step into the entertainment side of sports entertainment. The drama of the gun and all this breaking in and all that stuff was certainly unique, but unbelievable. Maybe that’s pro wrestling. I don’t know.”

On whose idea it was to have a gun in the angle: “I think Steve and Brian had a lot to do with the mechanics of this angle. I’m sure the gun came up, and Austin is a gun guy anyway – hunter and all that stuff, not so sure about Brian’s gun love. I’m sure those guys had a whole lot to do with it. If they introduced the gun to Vince as an idea, Vince was gonna be hard-pressed to say no because he kind of liked that sensationalistic stuff and wanted the show to be more of a dramatic, episodic presentation and a step away from the traditional pro wrestling. That’s what you got. It was not traditional pro wrestling, but it was a dramatic performance involving pro wrestlers. I think that’s what Vince was seeking all along. He wanted to expand the role of the characters so they could do more than just a headlock or Stunner or whatever. I’m sure Austin and Brian had much to say about the input of the angle because that was their deal between the two of them.”

On the controversy and fallout surrounding the angle: “It was kind of what I expected it was gonna be. Again, when you bring a gun involved, I hate to wear that topic out, but that’s what it was. It shouldn’t have been a surprise to anybody. I was a little surprised that USA bailed on them as they did, but I’m sure that was orchestrated as well. Everybody cover their ass.”

