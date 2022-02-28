Jim Ross On Steve Austin’s Potential In-Ring Return At WrestleMania 38, WWE Needing To Announce The Match In Advance

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s potential in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, WWE needing to announce the match in advance to sell tickets, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s potential in-ring return at WrestleMania 38: “I’ve talked to him, and I don’t think he knows. All the i’s have to be dotted perfectly in place before he would attempt something like that. He’s very particular, as he should be. He’s protective of his legacy and gimmick. I think it’ll be a stretch if it happens, but if it’s gonna happen, I think Vince [McMahon] is a very smart marketer. They’ve gotta get the word out there and sell tickets. That’s why they’re booking it if he’s able to do it or if they can make it work. I think he and Kevin Owens – I’m a big fan of his. I don’t think it’ll happen, but you never know. Somebody said, ‘You should call the match if it happens.’ Well, there’s a little thing called a contract. I’m under contract here in AEW until I believe the end of April. That’s just gossip. That’s bullshit. Nobody is gonna care [if I don’t call the match]. They’re gonna care about seeing Stone Cold, the glass breaking, and him coming down to the ring with the BMF walk and bringing the intensity he always brought. That’s what they want to see. And they want to see Kevin Owens lose. Count your ass he will if he’s wrestling Austin at WrestleMania. I’m leery it will ever happen, and I’m not being negative Nellie. I just think there are a lot of barriers that have to be crossed.

On WWE needing to announce the match in advance to sell tickets: “For Steve’s sake, I want him to do what makes him happy. If he thinks having one more match with a guy like Kevin Owens, then I’m all for it. Why wouldn’t they [be excited]? The greatest star in WWE coming back for a long awaited return. It’s money. But you’ve gotta tell them to sell them. You can’t sell goods out of an empty wagon. Are we gonna do this or are we not? If you’re gonna market it to its full maximum potential, you need to shit or get off the pot.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.