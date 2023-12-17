Jim Ross Remembers His Strained Relationship With Randy Savage

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross spoke about his strained working relationship with Randy Savage when the two were in the WWF. They only worked together from 1993 when Ross arrived to 1994 when Savage departed. In one incident, Savage was upset that he was placed in commercial breaks in certain markets, as he thought he was being buried.

Ross said: “I told him, I said, ‘You’re a star. It adds to the value of the program, that’s why.’ I couldn’t even relate to that. Why would I wanna bury you? … It makes no sense. But that’s the words of a very insecure guy. He was a little bit of a bully and unpredictable, and maybe that’s what made him a star. If it did, more power to him.“