Jim Ross Says He Had Successful Cancer Surgery On His Hip

Jim Ross underwent successful cancer surgery on Thursday, as the AEW legend revealed on social media. JR posted to his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon to note that he underwent the surgery on his right hip, writing:

“Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip. All went well. Thanks for all your love & support!”

Ross has had a number of health issues over the past year-plus. He recently confirmed that his contract with AEW ends on February 14th and noted that he hopes to renew his deal so he can “finish up in AEW.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to JR for a quick and full recovery.