Jim Ross Says He Suffered a ‘Bad Fall’ In Hotel During All In Weekend

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross revealed that he had a bad fall in his hotel room in Dallas during the All In weekend festivities and is still recovering from the incident. Here are the highlights:

On the fall: “I’m still recovering from Dallas. I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room. And I was lucky I wasn’t down for the count. But I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue — you asked me before we started recording, I had a soft tissue thing. I didn’t break anything, I don’t think. But I had a bad fall in my hotel room. And I didn’t have my phone because as you know, I had left my phone in an Uber. And I didn’t have any way of communicating with anybody. I just went to bed. And it was challenging.”

On his current condition: “I was still sore. To this very minute, I’m still sore. So it was quite the ordeal. That’s the only negative thing I could say, is that I had a bad fall and I survived it. I’m still — today, I’m still sore as hell. It’s just funny, the older you get the slower you heal. And that’s kind of my situation right now, just slow to heal. But I’ll make it. I’ll be alright. It’s not the first time that’s happened to me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Grilling JR podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.