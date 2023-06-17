– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross revealed he suffered a bad fall earlier today and has a black eye now. Ross said he’s “still head to Chicago” for tonight’s debut episode of AEW Collision. Ross was previously slated to provide broadcast analysis for the main event on tonight’s show.

Ross tweeted earlier, “Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦@AEW on @tntdrama” You can view the photo Ross shared below: