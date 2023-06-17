wrestling / News
Jim Ross Suffers Black Eye Ahead of AEW Collision, Says He’s Still Headed to Chicago
June 17, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross revealed he suffered a bad fall earlier today and has a black eye now. Ross said he’s “still head to Chicago” for tonight’s debut episode of AEW Collision. Ross was previously slated to provide broadcast analysis for the main event on tonight’s show.
Ross tweeted earlier, “Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for @AEW on @tntdrama” You can view the photo Ross shared below:
Bad fall this morning.
Still headed to Chicago for Collision!
Historic night for @AEW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023
