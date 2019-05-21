wrestling / News

WWE News: Jim Ross Takes Shot at WWE Over New Title, Stock Down

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross

– Jim Ross isn’t too pleased with WWE unveiling a new title on tonight’s Raw. Ross posted to Twitter in response to Lance Storm pointing out exactly how many titles WWE has now, stating that “Titles have never meant less in pro wrestling at least in my career than they do now.”

Mick Foley is set to unveil the title, reportedly a “24/7 Championship,” on tonight’s episode of Raw.

– WWE stock closed at $78.56 on Monday, down $1.52 (1.9%) from the previous closing price. This marks the first time that the stock closed below $80 since February 7th. The market on the whole closed down 0.33% on the day.

