Jim Ross Announces He’s Taking Time Off From AEW

PWInsider reports that during today’s episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross announced that he was taking time off from his role in AEW due to health concerns. His doctor recommended that he get rest and avoid traveling to AEW shows so his leg can heal. His leg has yet to heal after getting radiation to treat skin cancer. Ross said he visits his doctor every Tuesday to remove more dead skin.

Ross had been calling the main event every week on AEW Collision before the announcement.