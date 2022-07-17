Jim Ross Talks About Why He Won’t Be Attending Starrcast

On the latest edition of Grilling JR (h/t WrestlingInc), Jim Ross talked about how health issues are preventing him from traveling, which is why he will miss this year’s Starrcast. Ross started skin cancer treatment in October and announced that he’s cancer-free in December, though he has noted that he still has a wound on his leg from radiation treatment. Highlights of his comments are below.

“Travel has been a problem for me,” Ross said. “Anybody that flies understands this — you swell. Your feet and lower appendages swell on an airplane. So you’re in that pressurized cabin longer.”

“It’s not healed enough to take the pain away or make it comfortable to do anything,” he said of the wound on his leg. “Hell, walking hurts me. Sitting too long with my feet down below my waist hurts me.”

He also noted that Ric Flair wanted him to call his upcoming final match.

“I know Ric [Flair] wanted me to call his last match. He’ll have David [Crockett] and Tony [Schiavone] and they’ll do a great job. I wish I was gonna be sitting there with ’em, but it’s not in the cards this time. We’ll see, I wish it was.”