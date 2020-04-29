wrestling / News
Jim Ross, Taz, and Exaclibur Set for Live AEW Dynamite Post-Show Recap Tonight
– Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur will be back with another live, post-show recap of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s show. The show will stream live on the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the announcement below.
Tonight’s Dynamite will air on TNT. Here’s the lineup:
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* No DQ: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
* Jon Moxley will speak
* Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on commentary
TONIGHT immediately following #AEWDynamite @OfficialTAZ, @ShutUpExcalibur & @JRsBBQ will be streaming a live recap show over on our @YouTube channel.
Be sure to subscribe to our channel here ➡️ , https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/29feHpJcOb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 29, 2020
