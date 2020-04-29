wrestling / News

Jim Ross, Taz, and Exaclibur Set for Live AEW Dynamite Post-Show Recap Tonight

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Post Show 4-22-2020

– Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur will be back with another live, post-show recap of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s show. The show will stream live on the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the announcement below.

Tonight’s Dynamite will air on TNT. Here’s the lineup:

TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
No DQ: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
* Jon Moxley will speak
* Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on commentary

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading