Jim Ross On Terry Funk’s Passing: ‘There Will Never Be Another’

Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Terry Funk’s passing in a new article paying tribute to the legend. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso wrote a tribute to Funk that featured a few quotes from JR about the legend’s passing on Wednesday, and you can see highlights below:

On Funk: “I loved him like family. Terry was a brilliant mind. Absolutely amazing ring psychology. He was physically and mentally as tough as a $2 steak… Terry Funk is irreplaceable. There will never be another.”

On Funk’s 1989 I Quit match with Ric Flair: “That match still stands the test of time. One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling. Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times.”