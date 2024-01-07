Jim Ross on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Possibly Happening at WrestleMania 40

– During the latest edition of the Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross discussed The Rock appearing on Raw last Monday and teasing a potential matchup with Roman Reigns, which is rumored to be happening at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jim Ross on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns potentially happening at WrestleMania 40: “I wouldn’t be surprised, wholeheartedly, but to some degree, yes. I think he’s gotta earn, if he’s gonna wrestle Roman Reigns, is Rock going to be a fan-favorite? He needs to do something, I think, other than just show up, even though he’s got the star power to show up. I was a little surprised that he’s back in the hunt for a spot. So we’ll see how it works out. I’m a fan. I signed The Rock. I was involved in his career since day one.”

On getting The Rock engaged in a storyline being a win: “But getting The Rock on TV and getting him pre-engaged in a storyline, and it seems like the Roman Reigns thing is a perfect place for him, it might not do Cody Rhodes fans a lot of favors because I still think some people are still a little miffed that Roman beat Cody at the last WrestleMania. So there’s gonna be another piece to the journey. There’s gotta be another stop-off, and winning the Elimination Chamber is one way to do it, man. But can you get another match? That means two matches out of The Rock, and is that going to happen? Time will tell, but like I said, getting him to commit to certain times is a win without question.”