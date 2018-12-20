Jim Ross: There’s No Reason That Seth Rollins Shouldn’t Be The Guy In WWE

During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via Wrestling Inc) Jim Ross spoke about Seth Rollins and why he should be the guy in WWE and more…

On Seth Rollins: “Pro wrestling is about one thing here,” Ross began. “It’s about creating new stars. And that’s not just me talking about Seth Rollins earlier. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be the guy. But if you’re going to be the guy, you need to have a full commitment from everybody in every aspect that contributes to creating the guy. Everything. Graphics, creative, music, attire, tweaking your gameplan a little bit. So I don’t think it has a big [connection] to the economy.”

Is He Done at AXS TV?: “Let me say this right away, a little piece of business, ” Ross prefaced. “I have not, as far as I’m concerned, broadcast my last match on AXS TV. I’m unable to get back on their air until passed the end of March, but I am optimistic that I will, somewhere along the way, rejoin the team in some capacity. So I’ll just throw that in there. That’s all.”

On Commentary Plans For 2019: “[More MMA broadcasting] is possible,” Ross reflected. “I’m probably going to be doing a lot things that I haven’t been doing come Spring. I’d like to do some more boxing. I’d like to do some football. I’d like to do some MMA. But I’m never going to deviate too far from my [pro] wrestling roots. That’d be stupid.”