Jim Ross Thinks Carmella Went Into Business For Herself in Extreme Rules Post-Show

– Jim Ross discussed Carmella’s appearance on the Extreme Rules post-show, saying that he thinks she “went into business for herself.” During the podcast, Ross said that the Smackdown Women’s Champion may have garnered some heat for her “awkward” interview. You can see video of the interview below as well.

“I think that Carmella in the post-game show that I watched on Extreme Rules, she inadvertently gathered some go away heat,” Ross said (per WZ). “She was over the top. It was awkward in my view. I understand. I appreciate her enthusiasm; but, she kinda went into business for herself, it seemed like, and I think that kinda turned some people off. It didn’t sound really WWE-ish. This young woman has improved a lot. She’s got a great look. She really does. She loves being a heel. That means a lot. This is not a nock on Carmella. It’s just the fact that everybody had these wonderful expectations of Asuka, who just a few months ago at WrestleMania was in one the most desired and eagerly anticipated matches of the night against Charlotte. I think the go away heat had an issue there with Asuka and this whole situation being looked at so negatively and there’s a fine line folks between villain heat and go away heat, a fine line, and I think we saw the other side of that line, not the good sign of that line, in the Extreme Rules post-game show. She might have been a little bit over the top.”