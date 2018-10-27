Jim Ross Thinks Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch Should Headline WWE Evolution

Recently on The Ross Report (via Wrestling Inc) Jim Ross talked about Sunday’s WWE Evolution and what should headline the show…

On What Should Headline WWE Evolution: “Somebody says the advances were a bit slow,” Ross said. “I haven’t heard that other than online from a couple of people. But if you can, if you’re a wrestling fan, get to Long Island [New York] on the 28th of October and enjoy the [Ronda] Rousey/Nikki Bella match, Charlotte and Becky in a last woman standing match, which I think should close the show. It probably won’t. Kairi Sane versus Shayna Baszler, NXT [Women’s] title. I love that match. I love that pairing. Then you’ve got the tag match that a lot of people are looking forward to. What [do] Trish and Lita have left in their tanks? I hope that’s not politically incorrect. Because they’re taking on Alexa Bliss, who is red-hot, in her prime, and Mickie James, who is that great veteran who seemingly keeps reinventing herself. And I’m looking forward to that match. That match could go on first as far as I’m concerned. Why not? Star power kicking it off. Lita and Trish are big time, so maybe. The battle royal is on the card. That’s going to be interesting. And then, the Mae Young Classic final will be on that card, I’m told. So the big question out of that, it’s going to be a hell of a show. I hope you watch it on WWE Network, but, again, the debate’s ongoing as to who is going to close the show and who opens the show. I just told you my pick. I would pick Charlotte and Becky to close the show in spectacular fashion with death defying athleticism and physicality. I say that wink, wink, not death, not real death, but you know what I’m saying. Do you know what I’m saying?” Ross added, “and I’d open the show, I think, with the tag match, Lita and Trish against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James because there is a lot of star power and it gets people emotionally invested early! That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”

On The Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch Feud: “Let me tell you, nothing tops, again, the Becky and Charlotte storyline.” Ross claimed, “and I just believe they have great chemistry. They have that great rivalry. It’s great stuff folks. Enjoy it while it’s here, while it’s going on. That’s one of the great rivalries. That’s like Dusty and Naitch. It’s just one of those rivalries that seemingly has no end, so I don’t want this to end, but we know it will. But, boy, in the meantime, I’m going to eat up all of it that I can. Without a doubt.”