Jim Ross Thinks Donald Trump Took Inspiration From Steve Austin For Political Persona

Jim Ross discussed similarities between Steve Austin and Donald Trump’s persona and more in his latest podcast. Highlights are below per WZ:

On Donald Trump’s public image: “It’s embarrassing. I go to other countries. I go to the U.K….golly, it’s embarrassing. You go abroad and, ‘Oh you’re American.’ ‘Yeah I am.’ Then they kinda smile, ‘Oh you’re the country that has the blonde headed President that wears the cap like Stone Cold: I’m gonna drain the swamp.’ I’m waiting; but, I can tell you this, I do believe that cap he wears, not only to restrain his wild hair is played off of Austin. He saw Austin as a common guy, blue collar, drain the swamp type of man and all of a sudden he’s [Donald’s] wearing all these high dollar suits – nothing wrong with that – and a ball cap to make himself look more blue collar. That’s my take. I might be wrong.”

On Asuka: “Good reboot on Smackdown LIVE for Asuka. She’s a big money player, no doubt. I know the folks in the front office, shall we say, are very high on her. I think she has an amazing appeal. She can be like a Bond villainess. She’s sexy; but, dangerous. She’s exotic and mysterious and man, when she lays her stuff in I just love it. Better them than me; but, I love her work and I think she’s still a big time player in WWE with great things ahead of her.”