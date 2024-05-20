Jim Ross Thinks There Should Be A Physical WWE Hall Of Fame

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics including a physical WWE Hall of Fame being built one day and more. Here are the highlights:

On the WWE Title change in a six-man tag team match at Backlash 2009: “I’m not crazy about it. It seems watered down to me. I don’t know why we tried to outthink ourselves. A beautifully built rivalry between two guys fighting for that big prize, the big prize being the championship, that’s plenty. Don’t denigrate or lessen the importance of your title by adding more people to it. What you’re telling me that you don’t have confidence in either who the champion is or what the championship strap means. So I’m not a big fan of that.”

On working with Todd Gresham on SmackDown: “Todd’s a nice guy. He’s got a very productive career going on, does a lot of MMA around the world. Streaming has been the lifeblood of Todd Grisham, who’s a very good guy. I think he’s an Alabama guy… yeah, but he’s a good guy. Talented guy, smart, gun to work with. All the boxes that you’d like to check, he does that.

“So I like Todd. We casually stay in touch, but not as often as we should… Todd’s a good guy; he’s a talented broadcaster, and he’s become a really good broadcaster since leaving wrestling. I don’t mean that negatively to wrestling, he just has more experience and working for different producers. He’s got a different product to call, and he’s adjusted and adapted very well. So Todd’s a keeper, there’s no doubt.”

On whether there should be a physical WWE Hall of Fame: “Yeah, I believe there should be a physical Hall of Fame. At one time, we had many meetings about moving it to Orlando, or putting it in Orlando. To the point where I think there’s even some discussion about buying some land and building something. But Orlando is like Branson, Missouri. There’s empty buildings at times when some act grows old, or they’re not selling tickets anymore, or what have you. I think it’d be great — all that all that stuff they’re buying, we see it on TV [WWE”s Most Wanted] The auctions and Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, et cetera are going around and buying memorabilia, famous memorabilia is important, I think. And yeah, I think it absolutely should be a physical Hall of Fame… I wholeheartedly would say yes.”

