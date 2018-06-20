Jim Ross Thinks Triple H Will Take Over WWE After Vince McMahon

– Jim Ross spoke with Business Insider for a new interview and discussed who will take over WWE after Vince McMahon steps away. You can see the video below, plus some highlights per WZ:

On McMahon’s immediate future atop WWE: “I have an opinion on where the company will go. I will say this – you know, Vince is very healthy. He still works out like a crazy man. He really takes care of himself. So, he ain’t going anywhere soon. We don’t want him to go anywhere soon. He’s the rock that built that thing. He’s the rudder in the water. It’s an amazing company.”

On Triple H likely taking over when it’s time: “I think that, if I’m guessing, and it’s gonna strictly be a guess – that the money would be on, probably, Paul Levesque to be Vince’s successor. I think Vince is kind of preparing him for that in a lot of ways. You always knew that he was different from the other guys because he was very studious, and very – under control. He didn’t drink. No drugs. He looked to be a lifer early on, and he got a lot of that from being a fan all his life growing up in the northeast – New Hampshire. Then, getting trained by Killer Kowalski who was a great, old-school guy. So, I think he’s probably the heir apparent.