Jim Ross Says He Loved Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley at Full Gear, Thinks ‘They Should be Congratulated’

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross, who shared his thoughts on the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega matchup from AEW Full Gear, which has been the subject of much controversy and debate within the internet wrestling community. Below are some highlights.

Jim Ross on the challenge of Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega: “It was a different match to call. They weren’t working the arm. It didn’t have the standard route that a match takes. Based on the amount of legitimate physical punishment that Moxley and Kenny incurred, it may have gone a little too long—but I haven’t seen two guys work any harder to get something over in years. The passion in that match was a breath of fresh air for our business.”

Ross on his pride for the matchup: “It’s been years since I was this proud of two guys in a match like I am with Moxley and Kenny. I’ve never seen a main event like that. They should be congratulated. The effort they put forth was absolutely amazing. This match was a great indication of the in-ring spirit of AEW. We want to be about innovation and delivering a great effort. The match gave us stunts, it gave us wrestling, it gave us drama, it gave us uniqueness. This was about two guys that were given a chance to lay out their own game plan and execute their match, and that’s what they did.”

Ross on the hardcore style of the match: “I loved that the Mox-Kenny match challenged me as a broadcaster. People kept telling me, ‘JR, this match isn’t for you.’ How do you know that? I wasn’t with ECW; that was Joey Styles’ gig. I never got to call a lot of the hardcore stuff. I don’t find it distasteful, I don’t find it bad. We’re supposed to have something for everybody, and AEW offers a variety of styles and presentations that fans are going to like. This is not a one-dimensional company.”