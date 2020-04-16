wrestling / News

Jim Ross To Recently Released Wrestlers: ‘Never Give Up’

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was a tough day for the wrestling world yesterday to say the least, as many wrestlers and employees from WWE were released from the company. In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross gave an uplifting message to those who have lost their jobs.

He wrote: “Daunting day for our business. @WWE folks released please realize this is not the end but can be your new beginning. Count the blessings that you have and persevere. Never give up!

