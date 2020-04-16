wrestling / News
Jim Ross To Recently Released Wrestlers: ‘Never Give Up’
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
It was a tough day for the wrestling world yesterday to say the least, as many wrestlers and employees from WWE were released from the company. In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross gave an uplifting message to those who have lost their jobs.
He wrote: “Daunting day for our business. @WWE folks released please realize this is not the end but can be your new beginning. Count the blessings that you have and persevere. Never give up!”
Daunting day for our business. @WWE folks released please realize this is not the end but can be your new beginning.
Count the blessings that you have and persevere. Never give up! pic.twitter.com/JyUR2cm1JR
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 15, 2020
