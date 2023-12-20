Jim Ross To Appear on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Jim Ross stated that he is currently still healing from various issues and wasn’t sure when he’d be back in AEW. However, it seems that will be sooner instead of later. In the latest AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone revealed that Good Ol’ JR will make an appearance on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Schiavone said: “Come join us for some great action in the Continental Classic and more, including welcoming back JR. That’s right, Jim Ross will be with us tonight in Oklahoma City. We’ll celebrate the holidays with JR and have some great action, as we also help Toys for Tots.”