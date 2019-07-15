wrestling / News
Jim Ross Says He Turned Raw Reunion Down Despite Having Tony Khan’s Blessing
July 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Jim Ross was invited to the just-announced Raw Reunion show and despite AEW President Tony Khan being down with the appearance, he said no. As noted earlier in the evening, WWE announced the Raw Reunion for July 22nd featuring a host of legends, and JR discussed the episode during his live Grilling JR Q&A according to WZ’s Dominic DeAngelo.
DeAngelo says that Ross told the audience that Tony Khan was all for the idea, but Ross still decided to turn it down. The episode will feature Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella.
