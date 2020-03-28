Jim Ross Discusses Dealing With the Ultimate Warrior, Says Warrior Wasn’t a Good Person & Didn’t Respect The Business

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his thoughts on the Ultimate Warrior and what it was like dealing with him after he became a big star in WWE, as well as the $5.8 million lawsuit he filed against Titan Sports, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon. Highlights are below.

On dealing with the Ultimate Warrior: “I think he was a giant pain in the ass from day one. And again, ‘Well, JR is speaking bad of the dead.’ Well, OK, look, Conrad asked me a question, we’re talking about a journey here and the Warrior plays a part in that journey to some degree. He had a massive ego, knowing that he was not highly skilled, knowing that his number one selling point was his physique and his charisma that largely was created through music and lights and pyro and things of that nature, and he wasn’t a good person in my view, that’s my opinion.”

On Warrior using course language in front of women: “I thought that he used extremely course and abusive language in front of women of all ages, I thought that was ridiculous, I’ve seen it with my own eyes, I’m not bullshitting or telling somebody’s story that I heard, this is not rumor and innuendo, this ain’t Bruce, I’m telling you what I saw, and I didn’t think the guy was a good person. But he always seemed to be at the center of controversy, which is not always good, and he was always seemingly looking for that easy payday. So I didn’t have a lot of respect for the Ultimate Warrior, to be honest with you. I’m sad that he passed, I’m glad he got his moment in the sun before he died, I really am, for his fans sake and his family, I’m sad that he left two beautiful daughters and a lovely wife upon his death, but you have to be honest.”

On the lawsuit he filed against WWE: “He wasn’t a good guy. Anytime there was a lawsuit with him involved, I always was cheering for the other guys, because I just thought he was looking for a payday and it was as simple as that, and had little to no respect for our business.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.