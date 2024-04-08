Jim Ross Recalls Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 25, Calls JBL An Underrated Broadcaster

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed various things on the card of WWE WrestleMania 25. Here are the highlights:

On Ricky Steamboat vs. Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 25: “Not really [surprised Steamboat returned]. You know, it’s hard to get that stuff out of your system. And Ricky stays in great shape, even to this very day. He can have a match with anybody, as they say, and he can, could. But I liked the marriage between Jericho and Steamboat. They seemed to fit each other, they seem to be on the same page. And so I enjoyed that story, as it was told somewhat succinctly. It may have been rushed a little bit. But in any event, I thought that it was good. Chris looks good in a suit. Steamboat was there, special night. So it was a great opportunity for Jericho to turn on put on his heel face and go have a match with one of the greatest baby faces that ever lived. And they did that, they did a nice job.”

On the Legacy group: “I liked him. I thought it was an opportunity to advance young talents that had a pedigree and had the DNA you’re looking for… So I liked them, I thought that whole deal had legs.”

On JBL’s announcing: “He’s good at sound bites. You know, he was a very underrated broadcaster, in my opinion. And could still walk in there again tomorrow and do a great job. He’s had a good aptitude for communicating, good communicator.”

On The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25: “Again, if I had a wrestling school or territory, that match would be required viewing. Study it, understand — how these guys did their transitions was brilliant. Meaning this, folks. Michaels is on the offense in his picture on YouTube, dropping in an elbow on the Taker, who’s patiently waiting. But when Shawn’s on the offense, how does he get to — how do you transfer into selling? How do you how do you make that? How do you make that transformation, and how does that match evolved? What do you what did you do to get Shawn in trouble so taker can take advantage.

“Those transitions were brilliant. So if you watch this match, watch how they changed from offense to defense almost seamlessly. And they always connect the dots… But Shawn’s a gamer, man. That’s why many people consider him the best that’s ever been in the ring. And I’m sure Taker on this night, certainly using this night as an illustration — that was great facial expression there, again on YouTube. I think Shawn was kicked out. And that’s an expression Taker gave us. Priceless, priceless.”

