Jim Ross Gives Update On Health, Says He’s Out of Rehab Facility
February 20, 2024 | Posted by
Jim Ross provided a new update on his health following surgery on his hip. The AEW announcer said earlier this month that he had undergone a surgery for cancer on his hip, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he’s out of the rehab facility.
Ross wrote:
“First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility!
Using a cane for now.
Improving daily.
Broken hip responding well.
Excited for my future with @AEW!”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to JR for a quick and full recovery.
