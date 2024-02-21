wrestling / News

Jim Ross Gives Update On Health, Says He’s Out of Rehab Facility

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross provided a new update on his health following surgery on his hip. The AEW announcer said earlier this month that he had undergone a surgery for cancer on his hip, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he’s out of the rehab facility.

Ross wrote:

“First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility!

Using a cane for now.

Improving daily.

Broken hip responding well.

Excited for my future with @AEW!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to JR for a quick and full recovery.

