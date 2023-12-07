Jim Ross Gives Update on Health, Isn’t Sure When He’ll Return

Last month, Jim Ross announced he would be taking time away from AEW to focus on his health, as his doctor told him to rest his leg so a wound on it could heal. In the latest Grilling JR (via Fightful), Ross gave an update on his health and said that he’s not sure when he will be able to return to AEW.

He said: “My goal is to get healthy, and drinking was not working well with my meds, my diabetes medications. I’m taking a new one, so it was a conflict. It’s a conflict of interests, so to speak, because I want to get healthier, and these meds gotta work, and I was diluting their strength by drinking, so I hung it up. I haven’t had any withdrawal, I haven’t had any sleepless nights. I haven’t cheated. I was tempted a couple nights ago, maybe it was Sunday, to go have a shot of Crown Royal, and I resisted the urge. I know that somewhere down the road, I’ll have that shot of Crown Royal, but I’m gonna do things in moderation, not like a massive 400-pound King Kong Bundy or something. But this has put a lot of weight off me. I’m losing weight, I feel healthier. I hope to go back to work sooner than later, but I’m not sure what the doctor’s gonna say. It’s not up to me. I gotta get released to go back to work because of this wound. The diabetes, I can handle and treat that on the road. But anyway, the drinking was just something that I had to do to maximize the investment, and it is significant, of all my medicines. So that’s why I did it, and it’s working out fine.“