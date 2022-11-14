Jim Ross Provides An Update On His Health

Grilling JR featured a clip today of Jim Ross discussing his health status with Conrad Thompson. He shared some details on his recent experiences and what the future seems to hold for him. You can read a highlight from Ross and watch the original clip below.

On his latest health results: “I went to my first appointment and had — I thought it was going to be about 30 minutes. It’s three hours and here’s what happens there mentally: you have three hours to contemplate your fate. What if they find cancer back? What if they… what if, what if, what if. So it’s very unsettling to say the least. And then to get the news, ‘Well, it’s probably going to take six more months of healing.’ And they want me to do the hyperbaric chamber, but here’s the problem with that: they want to do it every day. I said, ‘I can’t do it every day.’ I just can’t. I work, I have a job, I make commitments professionally that I’m going to maintain and keep. So it’s not a matter of putting my job before my health … if I wasn’t working, I’d go along with their plan but still. It’s four months of hyperbaric chamber stuff so he’s going to try to treat it without using the hyperbaric chamber or whatever it’s called and we’ll see how it goes.”

