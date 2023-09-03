Jim Ross Gives Update On Jerry Lawler, Says He’s Doing Better

Jim Ross recently spoke with Jerry Lawler, and he gave an update on the WWE Hall of Famer during his latest podcast. Lawler made an appearance in front of the live crowd at last week’s WWE Raw, the first for him since his stroke in February. JR spoke about his longtime colleague on the latest episode of Grilling JR, noting that they’ve spoken about doing an autograph tour.

“Lawler was feeling better, we talked about doing some autograph shows together, a little tour,” Ross said (courtesy of Fightful). “I think that’s going to happen. The two of us. That combination, not sounding egocentric, there are a lot of good announcers and a lot of announcers doing their best work, which is great. I can hear some of my phraseology in everybody, certain phrases.”

He continued, “Talking to Jerry was great and I think we would do really well in the autograph world. If we can get Lawler healthy with prayers and good wishes. I know he has to get his knee replaced, I don’t know when that’s going to be.”