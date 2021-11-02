Jim Ross Shares An Update On His Skin Cancer Treatment

As previously reported, AEW announcer Jim Ross recently confirmed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer, and in an update on his Grilling JR podcast on AdFreeShows, he shared an update on where things stand with the issue.

When discussing treatment options, Ross noted that he’s getting ready to start radiation, with the expectation that he will be able to continue doing his commentary work for AEW (via Fightful):

“I’m gonna start doing radiation soon. I have to do 22 radiation treatments. I somehow have to figure out how to do it on consecutive days if I can do it every day for three weeks or something, maybe longer. It’s inevitable. It’s coming and I have to deal with it. I don’t plan on missing any work according to my doctors. It’s just a matter of dealing with the issues, grit your teeth, and moving on. I really appreciate all the fans who have reached out on social media, giving me their encouragement and prayers. I didn’t get the worst kind of skin cancer. It’s part of the journey and I’ll deal with it, it’s just a pain in the ass to get all these treatments. The good thing is there is no chemotherapy, so that helps with all the aftereffects and things of that nature. I’m just handling it and dealing with it. I’ve dealt with more and will continue to persevere.”

