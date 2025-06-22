Jim Ross Talks Vince McMahon’s Future In Wrestling

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed recent comments made by Stephanie McMahon that her father, Vince McMahon, is his own biggest nemesis. Ross also commented on McMahon’s reported attempt to buy the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and his potential future in the wrestling business. Here are the highlights:

On Stephanie’s comments: “At times, I could see that being said. I don’t know if you say kick a guy when he’s down because he’s got more money than the good Lord should allow. But he can be his own worst enemy. He’s very hard-headed, very stubborn, but he’s also still very brilliant, and I just don’t think we’ve heard the last of him in the pro wrestling space. I don’t know where he’s headed. I don’t have any inside information, but I just think that he hasn’t sung his last song.”

On Vince turning down the idea to buy the UFC decades ago: “[The UFC talk] was very serious, and Vince made more than just a casual offer. He was very, very engaged in buying the brand, and I think he would have done great. I think Shane had a lot to do with that whole involvement. Shane was a big fan of the group, but Vince saw it as an opportunity, and he not being willing to turn down good opportunities he had….He put a lot of thought in it. I thought it was going to happen, quite frankly, at one point in time. Dana White just shows you how smart he is because he didn’t sell. And now look where the UFC is.”

On McMahon’s legacy: “Well, he made his mark in pro wrestling. So I would say that would be my first inclination that yes, pro wrestling will be another place for him to land. What happens? Who the hell knows? You know, it seems like that whole landscape changes daily, but he certainly hasn’t forgotten what he’s learned. He’s still brilliant. He’s still got it, quite frankly. So we’ll just have to wait to see. But I just think it’s like an evolving door, when’s it going to open up, and who’s going to walk through, and where’s it going to lead us? I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions, but I don’t think that he’s done with pro wrestling. Quite frankly, it’s in his blood, Conrad. It’s what he built. He’s the godfather of that whole genre. So why wouldn’t one assume that he’s going to make another foray into that world?”

