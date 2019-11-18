Jim Ross Wasn’t Surprised CM Punk Joined WWE Backstage

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jim Ross said that he wasn’t surprised that CM Punk eventually joined WWE Backstage on FOX, and revealed he turned down the job himself. Here are highlights:

On wanting to reinvent himself: “I’m living every minute because I want to reinvent myself. I want to reinvent. I’ve done that before in my lifetime. I’ve taught different types of wrestling, different styles, and now I’m back doing another different style. And I want to reinvent. It’s what Chris Jericho has done. For us guys who’ve been around the block a couple times, you got to keep letting yourself do as best you can.”

On CM Punk’s return to WWE: “[I wasn’t] big-time surprised. I thought [they’d get him when] they got the pay in line with what he’s looking for to work part-time. The other thing is that he doesn’t have to [WWE TV]. That’s my understanding, he won’t be going back to the WWE community at TV [tapings]. He’ll be going to LA, very different deal. I was offered that opportunity. Not his opportunity, I was offered an opportunity to be on a show with Renee [Young], but I’d already had already committed to Tony Khan and AEW. I’m not big on breaking my commitments or breaking my word…I’m glad to see him going back on TV. He’s got a lot to offer. He’s creative, he’s smart, he’s a great polarizing performer. He’s a great talent, one of the best talents I’ve ever been around. Would I have wanted him to work for us? Of course I would. We would love that too. But it wasn’t in the cards right now and it may never be in the cards. For established people like that, established big time programs, that need to be a part of that landscape. And Phil Brooks, AKA CM Punk, need to be apart of progressing landscape in some shape, form or fashion. He made a lot of money, he’s smart, he saved it, he’s not under financial duress, so he should do things that he has fun doing.”