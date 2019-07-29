Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business

– On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed rumors of WCW losing $25,000-$30,000 a day in 1989, and if he had any fears of the company going out of business at the time. Below are some highlights.

JR on rumors of WCW losing money daily in 1989: “Yeah, the day paints a bleak picture, and a lot of it is accurate regarding the losses. But again, by him admitting — and even I didn’t know; I didn’t have the information — that the damn thing was losing that much money a day are estimates, guesses. Obviously, we were losing money. I didn’t know how much. But we were losing money one set of criteria. But as he pointed, the ad dollars were tremendous, and the fact that TBS was not paying for the programming. WCW at that time — Eric’s the one that did that, and it’s a smart deal, very smart, where Turner started buying or paying WCW for programming, and they had not done that. So, it was a little bit misleading. Was it a big financial boom? No. Could it be, and did it become a big boom? Yes. But accounting in TBS all to say was always very creative and quite frankly, many of us who were there on the inside from day one were not aware of what that accounting really was.”

Jim Ross on if he shared Tony Schiavone’s concerns of WCW going out of business in late ’80s/early ’90s: “I didn’t think we were gonna go anywhere, but I also understood Tony’s angst. He’s raising five kids. He’s got a pretty good shore on his hand, so we had different agendas in that respect. So, I could certainly see what we’re doing here right now is just moving around the deck chairs on the Titanic because that son of a b**** is going to sink. It sunk, but years later. But I never thought we’d go out of business. I just thought the programming to have first-run, episodic programming that was new, that’s not repeats, that’s not rehashed, that’s not reruns had great value to Turner. And that’s why a lot of times, even though the Braves were not good in that era — they eventually got good — they weren’t good in that era, [but] they provided programming for TBS that they couldn’t go out and buy. So, I thought we had value, and I really believe that. But I can see where Tony’s problem was in that situation because he had a whole different life to live, maintain, grow than I did. Divorced. My kids were good and grown, so I didn’t have the same checklist as he did, but I could get where he’s coming from.”

