Jim Ross Weighs in on What Harley Race’s Legacy Is In Wrestling

– During the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Harley Race in the wake of his passing and shared his thoughts on what Race’s legacy in the business is. Race passed away at the age of 76 at the beginning of the month, and Ross said that he will be remembered for many things, but primarily as a representative of what wrestling should be at its finest.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On Race’s legacy: “Oh, man. It’ll all be good. I mean, it’s just how you wake up that morning, I guess, if you were asked that question. I look at him as a, he helped build the NWA brand. He was an amazing representative, globally, to what pro wrestling should be, because he was a wrestler first. I find it funny, I read online where Karl Gotch said that Harley Race was a spot monkey. But anything above an overhand wristlock, or double wristlock or something, Karl would probably think was a little bit weak. Because he was really stiff in his — he was really a unique cat.”

On Race’s accomplishments considering he didn’t finish high school: “But [Race is] a guy that went from a, no high school education, man. Think about that nowadays. He became the best in the world at his craft without a formal education. He became the best in the world at a very unique craft through his God-given abilities and his will to survive and to become the best ever. He did both. He did all those things. And it just, again, tells you that if you really want something badly enough, it can happen.”

