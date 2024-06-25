wrestling / News
Jim Ross Says He Went To ER Due To Breathing Difficulty
June 25, 2024 | Posted by
Jim Ross says that he’s gone back to the emergency room, noting that he had some difficulty in breathing. The AEW announcer took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to announce that he had been admitted to the ER and will likely stay overnight, but will be okay.
JR wrote:
“Another trip to the ER.
Difficulty breathing.
Likely an overnight stay.
I’ll be ok. Let’s fight!”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to JR for a quick and full recovery.
Another trip to the ER.
Difficulty breathing.
Likely an overnight stay.
I’ll be ok. Let’s fight!
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Defends WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Finish
- Ted DiBiase Explains His Beef With Today’s Wrestling Lacking Believability
- Penta El Zero Miedo Addresses Rumor Of WWE Interest In Him, AEW Contract Status
- Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?