Jim Ross Says He Went To ER Due To Breathing Difficulty

Jim Ross says that he’s gone back to the emergency room, noting that he had some difficulty in breathing. The AEW announcer took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to announce that he had been admitted to the ER and will likely stay overnight, but will be okay.

JR wrote:

“Another trip to the ER. Difficulty breathing. Likely an overnight stay. I’ll be ok. Let’s fight!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to JR for a quick and full recovery.