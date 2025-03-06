Jim Ross On Which Match He Would Have Headline AEW Revolution

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland at AEW Revolution, John Cena’s heel turn, and more. Here are the highlights:

On his belief that Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland should main event: “I’d close with Moxley and Cope. I’m still old school in that respect, the world title goes on last. So I would stick — I want to say Kenny Omega because I’d love to call that match. That’s really true, I’d love to call it. And maybe Kenny is semi-main… He’s always innovating new things. He’s adding new things, new little nuances to his matches. And he understands the business. But, you know, there are other matches that could be the semi-main. I’m not sure some are as far as watching this saying this, that it’s, ‘Well, you know, the closer needs something, you need something else to close with.’ And there’s something you can close with Kenny. But I’m old school, and I’m always steadfast in saying it should be Moxley and Cope for the title.”

On John Cena’s heel turn: “I liked it! I liked the hell out of it. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. It just was — it added to the show and was a jaw dropper, to say the least. So, I had no issue with that at all. I thought it was fabulous.”