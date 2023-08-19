Jim Ross on Why Christopher Daniels Never Had a Shot In WWE

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross spoke about why Christopher Daniels never got a shot on the WWE roster, noting that Vince McMahon wasn’t interested in him.

He said: “Vince [McMahon] didn’t see it, he didn’t feel it. Chris is not the biggest dude in the fight but he’s a tremendous talent, very skilled. It’s just that one guy — and I also don’t know what Russo thought of Christopher Daniels. If it had been brought to me and they said ‘We want you to hire Christopher Daniels because we’ve got a creative idea for him,’ I’d have no problem with that because he’s a good guy, he’s a soldier, and he’s a good worker, can work a lot of different styles. But that never came across my purview. I know we brought him in for a tryout and I don’t recall it being bad. He was known as a ‘highspot guy’ but he could work as well. Just didn’t work out for him, I guess.“