Jim Ross Reveals Why Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Never Happened

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed why the highly anticipated dream match between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 never came to fruition, confirming that the decision was entirely Austin’s. Here are the highlights:

On Austin not wanting to do it: “Oh, I know it’s true. I talked to Steve about it. I mean, Steve and I — the world knows, we’re very close. And he confided in me a lot because he could trust me. And I appreciated that, and it helped me manage the rest of the roster a lot better becaue Rock trusted me, and Steve trusted me. And so consequently, the word got out within the talent roster itself and it helped me manage better.”

On why Austin didn’t want to do the match: “He didn’t think they had chemistry. He thought the match would suck. And he wasn’t going to stand for having a sucky main event, especially at a WrestleMania. So that’s the story there. It wasn’t anything — it had nothing to do about the finish, or what could the finish be, or what would the finish be, whatsoever. But it had to do with Steve wanted — he was a perfectionist. He wanted to have a great match, not a good match, but a great match. And he simply thought he could not get that done, Stone Cold versus Hogan.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.