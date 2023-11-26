Jim Ross On Will Ospreay’s AEW Signing, Possible Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson Match

Jim Ross has weighed in on Will Ospreay’s signing with AEW, saying he’d would love to see Ospreay face Bryan Danielson. Ospreay was announced as signing with the company at Full Gear, and JR touched on Ospreay in AEW on his Grilling JR podcast. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On a possible Ospreay vs. Danielson match: “Everybody wants to see somebody wrestle Bryan Danielson, and I think that would be at the top of my list. But, the roster is getting thicker with talented workers, and they’re getting more populated with excellent workers, so it’s hard to say. Could be a Bryan Danielson, could be Kenny Omega, but nonetheless, there’s a lot of talents.”

On Ospreay’s potential opponents: “There’s just so many candidates to work with Ospreay. Not just everybody can work with him because of his uniqueness, but there’s a lot of matches that I’d like to book. It’s going to be fun going forward, no doubt; there’s a lot of guys lining up to work with Ospreay because he’s so good and so different. So, it will be a nice attraction when he starts, and I’m hoping to be able to call some of those matches.”